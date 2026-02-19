SG Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Element Solutions Inc. $ESI

SG Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,025,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,446 shares during the period. Element Solutions makes up 2.3% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $25,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 339.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 344,950 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,825,000 after purchasing an additional 712,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 872,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,726,000 after purchasing an additional 37,204 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Price Performance

ESI stock opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Element Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.40 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.48%.Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Element Solutions from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Matthew Liebowitz sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $984,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 117,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,653.80. This represents a 23.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company’s solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

