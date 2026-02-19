Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $4.97 Million Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust $BST

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,531 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BST stock opened at $39.62 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 23,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.90 per share, with a total value of $919,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager owned 81,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,085.10. The trade was a 41.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE: BST) is a closed-end management investment company that concentrates its investments in the equity securities of companies engaged in science and technology industries. Established in December 2018, the trust seeks to provide shareholders with total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. BST primarily targets firms involved in information technology, biotechnology, clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and other technology-driven sectors.

The trust’s investment strategy is rooted in fundamental, bottom-up analysis carried out by a dedicated team of research professionals at BlackRock.

