Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 61,527 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. $MBC

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,527 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in MasterBrand during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 52.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MasterBrand by 57.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 61.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Stock Performance

NYSE:MBC opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MasterBrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.16). MasterBrand had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 0.98%.The company had revenue of $644.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MasterBrand has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.060-0.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MBC. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MasterBrand from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBC

MasterBrand Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasterBrand Inc is one of the largest manufacturers of cabinetry and home storage solutions in North America. The company specializes in designing, producing and distributing kitchen and bath cabinetry for both new construction and the remodeling markets. Its offerings span a broad spectrum of styles and price points, serving homebuilders, home improvement retailers and independent dealers.

MasterBrand’s product portfolio includes framed and frameless cabinet lines, bath vanities, closet systems and other organizational accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.