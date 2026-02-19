Analysts Set MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) PT at $35.00

Shares of MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.34. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of MiNK Therapeutics worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

About MiNK Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing exosome-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary platform isolates and engineers naturally occurring extracellular vesicles, or exosomes, to deliver therapeutic payloads—such as mRNA, proteins and modulatory factors—directly into the tumor microenvironment. By leveraging the innate cell?to?cell communication properties of exosomes, MiNK aims to reprogram immune cells and overcome immune suppression within solid tumors.

MiNK’s preclinical pipeline features multiple lead candidates designed to repolarize tumor?associated macrophages and boost T cell–mediated tumor clearance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.