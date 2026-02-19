Analysts Set American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Target Price at $87.32

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.5789.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore decreased their price target on American International Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on American International Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th.

NYSE AIG opened at $79.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.56%.The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $836,000. Strong Retirement Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in American International Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

