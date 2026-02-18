Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:HTCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:HTCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 66,459 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the January 15th total of 79,948 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,440 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,440 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Caravelle International Group Price Performance

Shares of HTCO traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,213. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33. Caravelle International Group has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $86.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Caravelle International Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Caravelle International Group Company Profile

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation and Heating Business segments. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. Caravelle International Group also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. The company provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. Caravelle International Group is headquartered in Singapore.

