uCloudlink Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UCL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

uCloudlink Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,922 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 2,412 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,619 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered uCloudlink Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, uCloudlink Group has an average rating of “Sell”.

uCloudlink Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uCloudlink Group

Shares of UCL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. uCloudlink Group has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 4.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in uCloudlink Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.06% of uCloudlink Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc is a technology company specializing in global mobile data connectivity solutions. The company’s core offering is a cloud SIM virtualization platform that enables seamless roaming for consumers and enterprise users without the need for physical SIM cards. Leveraging proprietary CloudSIM technology, uCloudlink provides portable Wi-Fi hotspot devices, embedded IoT connectivity modules, and eSIM products designed to deliver high-speed data access in multiple countries.

Through its CloudSIM platform, uCloudlink dynamically switches between multiple mobile network operators to optimize coverage and data speeds while controlling costs.

