uCloudlink Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UCL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

uCloudlink Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,922 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 2,412 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,619 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,619 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered uCloudlink Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, uCloudlink Group has an average rating of “Sell”.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in uCloudlink Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.06% of uCloudlink Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.
uCloudlink Group Inc is a technology company specializing in global mobile data connectivity solutions. The company’s core offering is a cloud SIM virtualization platform that enables seamless roaming for consumers and enterprise users without the need for physical SIM cards. Leveraging proprietary CloudSIM technology, uCloudlink provides portable Wi-Fi hotspot devices, embedded IoT connectivity modules, and eSIM products designed to deliver high-speed data access in multiple countries.
Through its CloudSIM platform, uCloudlink dynamically switches between multiple mobile network operators to optimize coverage and data speeds while controlling costs.
