iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 96,669 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 123,944 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,288 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,288 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.33. 119,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,317. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26.

Get iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 479,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 389,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 28,592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 43,796 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,730,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $351,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index. SUSB was launched on Jul 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.