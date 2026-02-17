Contrasting VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) and Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN)

Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN – Get Free Report) and VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlantic International and VCI Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic International $442.61 million 0.39 -$135.48 million ($2.24) -1.32 VCI Global $27.83 million 0.07 $7.87 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

VCI Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlantic International.

0.2% of VCI Global shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Atlantic International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Atlantic International has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VCI Global has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic International and VCI Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic International -22.66% N/A -90.47% VCI Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Atlantic International and VCI Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic International 1 1 0 1 2.33 VCI Global 1 0 0 0 1.00

About Atlantic International

Atlantic International Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of genetic analysis technologies. Its services include RNA sequencing and DNA sequencing. The company was founded by William C. St. Laurent and Daniel R. Jones in 2013 and is headquartered in Billercia, MA.

About VCI Global

VCI Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy. It also provides technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions. In addition, the company engages in corporate and business advisory services in corporate finance, corporate structuring and restructuring, equity investment, and merger and acquisition; listings on recognized stock exchanges; fintech advisory; technology development; and computer software programming. Further, it is involved in provision of artificial intelligence; image processing; communication; networking and process control software services; money lending services; education and training services; real estate management consultancy services; and leasing and operational management of resort properties. The company serves its products to small-medium enterprises and government-linked agencies, as well as to publicly traded conglomerates across various industries. VCI Global Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

