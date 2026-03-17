Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $44,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30,685.3% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 150,330,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,014,000 after acquiring an additional 149,842,394 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $15,530,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40,887.2% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,376,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,861,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,520,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $329.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $344.42. The firm has a market cap of $561.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

See Also

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