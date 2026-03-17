Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI Shares Acquired by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,050 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities accounts for approximately 5.6% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $30,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $925,926,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1,224.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,015 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,198,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,001,000 after purchasing an additional 550,940 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $39,200,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sun Communities by 1,663.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,472,000 after purchasing an additional 288,639 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sun Communities Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SUI stock opened at $134.94 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 61.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.030 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.320 EPS. Analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SUI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sun Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.75 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.98.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 156,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $19,378,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $516,838.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,280.17. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 163,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,331,287 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company’s portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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