Ferrari N.V. $RACE Holdings Trimmed by Lansing Management LP

Lansing Management LP decreased its position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. Ferrari makes up 19.6% of Lansing Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lansing Management LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $27,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at $33,000.
Ferrari News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company update showing continued execution of the first €250m tranche of a multi?year ~€3.5bn share buyback; treasury stake approaching ~9%, which reduces float and supports EPS. FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
- Positive Sentiment: Street sentiment remains supportive — coverage notes (including JPMorgan commentary) point to durable margins and bullish views after fiscal 2025, which can help underpin multiple expansion and investor confidence. JPMorgan Analysts Bullish on Ferrari N.V. (RACE) Following Fiscal 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Sporting upside from high-visibility results: Lewis Hamilton earned his first Ferrari podium at the Chinese GP, raising brand exposure and fan engagement — positive for luxury halo but indirect for near-term EPS. Kimi Antonelli wins Chinese GP — Guardian
- Negative Sentiment: Technical/regulatory snag: reports say Ferrari removed a controversial wing after talks with F1 authorities in Shanghai — could imply lost development/track performance or near-term engineering disruption. Ferrari forced to axe ‘illegal’ wing — The Sun
- Negative Sentiment: Team conduct risk: several commentators and former drivers criticized an on-track battle between Ferrari drivers (and Lewis Hamilton), warning it “destroyed” race chances and highlighting collision risk — raises governance/operational concerns for investors watching sporting risk and reputational impact. Lewis Hamilton accused of ‘destroying’ Ferrari’s race — Express
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on RACE
Ferrari Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $334.39 on Tuesday. Ferrari N.V. has a one year low of $328.00 and a one year high of $519.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 5.70.
Ferrari Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $3.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 99.0%. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $3.13.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company’s core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.
Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.
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