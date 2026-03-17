Ferrari N.V. $RACE Holdings Trimmed by Lansing Management LP

Lansing Management LP decreased its position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. Ferrari makes up 19.6% of Lansing Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lansing Management LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $27,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

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Ferrari News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RACE. BNP Paribas Exane raised Ferrari to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Oddo Bhf cut Ferrari to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ferrari from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.61.

View Our Latest Report on RACE

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $334.39 on Tuesday. Ferrari N.V. has a one year low of $328.00 and a one year high of $519.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $3.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 99.0%. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $3.13.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company’s core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

Further Reading

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