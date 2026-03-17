Larson Financial Group LLC Has $10.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,380 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,989,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,046,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,099,000 after buying an additional 966,444 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,550,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,496,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 949,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,726,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 683,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,555,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $306.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.22 and a 200-day moving average of $306.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $329.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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