Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 159.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,162 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $18,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

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JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0%

BATS:JMUB opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.62. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1538 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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