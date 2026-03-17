Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 214,108 Shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF $PAB

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,108 shares during the period. PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.28% of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF worth $25,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 129,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,537 shares during the period. Coign Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,950,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 423.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 33,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $246,000.

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PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%

PAB opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.95.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1469 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year. PAB was launched on Apr 15, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

Further Reading

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