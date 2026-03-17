Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 406,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises 0.7% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $20,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMUB. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMUB opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a one year low of $47.95 and a one year high of $51.34.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1538 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.