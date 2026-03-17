Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Franklin Income Focus ETF $INCM

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,670 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF were worth $15,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,153 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 206.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 61,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 41,188 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,672 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 343.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 138,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 107,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 140,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 44,474 shares in the last quarter.

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Franklin Income Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:INCM opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49,335.60 and a beta of 0.49. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $29.57.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Increases Dividend

Franklin Income Focus ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Franklin Income Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Franklin Income Focus ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -241,908.00%.

(Free Report)

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors. INCM was launched on Jun 6, 2023 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

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