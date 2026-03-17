Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF $CGGE

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,197,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,876 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Equity ETF were worth $36,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,468,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,339,000 after buying an additional 6,577,466 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 4,480,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,096 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,142,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,362,000 after acquiring an additional 412,304 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 2,176.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,914,000 after acquiring an additional 928,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 685,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 161,915 shares in the last quarter.

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Capital Group Global Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF stock opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. Capital Group Global Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54.

Capital Group Global Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Global Equity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a yield of 40.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks total returns by actively managing a portfolio of companies from around the world. CGGE was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

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