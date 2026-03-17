Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,078,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451,641 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.7% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $162,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

SPLG opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $81.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.