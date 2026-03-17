PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 45.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 556,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,549 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $14,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYLD. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth $102,000.

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PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $27.04.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%.

(Free Report)

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

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