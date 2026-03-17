Larson Financial Group LLC Has $8.85 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,755 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 105.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,828,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,463 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 578,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after acquiring an additional 550,543 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 540,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,729,000 after acquiring an additional 348,307 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 776.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 126,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,270,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,840,000 after purchasing an additional 108,814 shares in the last quarter.

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First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of FIXD opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.16 and a 52-week high of $45.15.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index. The fund may hold derivatives. FIXD was launched on Feb 14, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

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