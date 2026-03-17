Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Insider Chrystal Jensen Sells 113,008 Shares

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) insider Chrystal Jensen sold 113,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $187,593.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 946,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,577.46. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chrystal Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 6th, Chrystal Jensen sold 30,845 shares of Cerus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $61,998.45.

Cerus Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of CERS opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Cerus Corporation has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $345.91 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.31 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Cerus Corporation will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cerus by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cerus by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Cerus by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 142,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 8.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 93,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 18,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research lowered Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CERS

Trending Headlines about Cerus

Here are the key news stories impacting Cerus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cerus announced that COO Vivek Jayaraman will be promoted to President and Chief Executive Officer effective July 1, 2026, and current CEO William “Obi” Greenman will become Executive Chairman; Jayaraman will join the board — a clear, pre-announced succession plan that investors typically view as a stabilizing, positive governance signal. Cerus Appoints Vivek Jayaraman as President and Chief Executive Officer

Cerus announced that COO Vivek Jayaraman will be promoted to President and Chief Executive Officer effective July 1, 2026, and current CEO William “Obi” Greenman will become Executive Chairman; Jayaraman will join the board — a clear, pre-announced succession plan that investors typically view as a stabilizing, positive governance signal. Neutral Sentiment: Related release and commentary also referenced executive compensation adjustments tied to the leadership change; depending on details (timing, equity grants, vesting), these can be viewed as neutral to slightly positive if they align management incentives with shareholders. Cerus Announces CEO Succession and Executive Compensation Changes

Related release and commentary also referenced executive compensation adjustments tied to the leadership change; depending on details (timing, equity grants, vesting), these can be viewed as neutral to slightly positive if they align management incentives with shareholders. Negative Sentiment: CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 447,757 shares at an average price of $1.66 (an ~8.22% reduction in his holding), a sizable insider sale that can spook investors even though he remains a large shareholder. SEC Filing

CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 447,757 shares at an average price of $1.66 (an ~8.22% reduction in his holding), a sizable insider sale that can spook investors even though he remains a large shareholder. Negative Sentiment: CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 127,544 shares at $1.66 (a ~10.92% reduction), another material insider liquidation that may raise short?term concern about insider sentiment or liquidity needs. SEC Filing

CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 127,544 shares at $1.66 (a ~10.92% reduction), another material insider liquidation that may raise short?term concern about insider sentiment or liquidity needs. Negative Sentiment: COO Vivek K. Jayaraman (the incoming CEO) sold 165,200 shares at $1.66 (~8.64% reduction); insider sales by the incoming CEO can create mixed signals despite the succession announcement. SEC Filing

COO Vivek K. Jayaraman (the incoming CEO) sold 165,200 shares at $1.66 (~8.64% reduction); insider sales by the incoming CEO can create mixed signals despite the succession announcement. Negative Sentiment: Other insiders (Richard J. Benjamin and Chrystal Jensen) also sold large blocks (~101,740 and 113,008 shares, respectively) at $1.66, further increasing selling pressure and potential investor concern about insider liquidity. Benjamin SEC Filing Jensen SEC Filing

About Cerus

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Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company dedicated to enhancing the safety of blood transfusions worldwide. Its flagship offering, the INTERCEPT Blood System, employs pathogen reduction technology designed to inactivate a broad spectrum of viruses, bacteria, and parasites in donated platelets and plasma. This approach aims to mitigate the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections and improve blood component safety for patients.

The INTERCEPT platform integrates seamlessly into existing blood center workflows, providing a one-step treatment process for collected blood products.

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