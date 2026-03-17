iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,497 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 70,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,304,000 after purchasing an additional 803,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 85,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 55,189 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.51. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.27 and a 1-year high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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