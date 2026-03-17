Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,835 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $24,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,130,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,918,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,070 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,974,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,105 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,083,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,170,000 after acquiring an additional 745,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,484,000.

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Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 1.4%

VT opened at $141.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.25 and a 200-day moving average of $141.18.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

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