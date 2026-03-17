Lido Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $30,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $131.37 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $99.85 and a 1-year high of $145.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Midcap Index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

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