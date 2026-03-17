Lido Advisors LLC Buys 4,832 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $28,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 64.2% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

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Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $392.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $399.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.65. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 12 month low of $370.70 and a 12 month high of $499.08.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.99 per share. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.74. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (down from $535.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.71.

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About Domino’s Pizza

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Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand?crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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