iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Shares Sold by Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,746 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

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iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $366.29 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $382.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.96. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

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