Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,585,580 Six Flags Entertainment Corporation $FUN

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,585,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,024,000. Six Flags Entertainment comprises approximately 6.6% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 259.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FUN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial set a $23.00 price objective on Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.62.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $650.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.68 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 51.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a publicly traded regional theme park operator based in Arlington, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates amusement and water parks, offering a diverse portfolio of thrill rides, family attractions, live entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and retail merchandise. Its main revenue streams include single-day tickets, season passes, on-site accommodations, in-park retail sales, and food and beverage services.

Founded in 1961 by Angus G.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.