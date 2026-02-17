Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Short Interest Update

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,383,038 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 5,146,137 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 922,185 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 922,185 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Power Integrations Trading Down 3.1%

NASDAQ:POWI traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $45.73. 694,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,149. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.26, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.38%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Gagan Jain sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $46,267.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 32,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,528.50. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer A. Lloyd sold 3,322 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $154,705.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 76,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,616.99. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,703. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Power Integrations by 5.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 74,107 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 174,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 23,389 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company’s products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm’s product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

