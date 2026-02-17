Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,104 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 14,282 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,087 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,087 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SOTK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sono-Tek in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Sono-Tek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sono-Tek has an average rating of “Hold”.
Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek
Sono-Tek Stock Performance
Shares of SOTK traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. 9,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,399. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 million, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of -0.32. Sono-Tek has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $5.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01.
Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 7.72%.The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Sono-Tek Company Profile
Sono-Tek Corporation is a specialized equipment manufacturer that designs, develops and sells ultrasonic spray coating systems for precision fluid delivery. The company’s core technology uses high-frequency ultrasonic vibrations to generate fine, uniform droplets that can be applied to a broad range of substrates with minimal waste and high accuracy. This method enables precise control over coating thickness, distribution and material usage, making it well suited to applications requiring micro-scale deposition and tight process tolerances.
The company’s product portfolio includes bench-top research and development stations, pilot-scale units and full production systems.
