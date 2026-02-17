Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,104 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 14,282 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,087 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,087 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SOTK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sono-Tek in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Sono-Tek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sono-Tek has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOTK. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Sono-Tek by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 29.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 43,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sono-Tek by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 24,239 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOTK traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. 9,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,399. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 million, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of -0.32. Sono-Tek has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $5.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 7.72%.The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sono-Tek Corporation is a specialized equipment manufacturer that designs, develops and sells ultrasonic spray coating systems for precision fluid delivery. The company’s core technology uses high-frequency ultrasonic vibrations to generate fine, uniform droplets that can be applied to a broad range of substrates with minimal waste and high accuracy. This method enables precise control over coating thickness, distribution and material usage, making it well suited to applications requiring micro-scale deposition and tight process tolerances.

The company’s product portfolio includes bench-top research and development stations, pilot-scale units and full production systems.

Further Reading

