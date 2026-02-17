Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Clearwater Analytics to post earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $216.7050 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE CWAN opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.55 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.55 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $238,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 128,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,414.70. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 44,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $1,069,258.74. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 72,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,570.53. This represents a 37.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 445,889 shares of company stock worth $10,607,100 in the last ninety days. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 66,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.