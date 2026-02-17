Etsy (ETSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $883.8360 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Etsy Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. Etsy has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.78.

Etsy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Etsy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.52.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $329,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Josh Silverman sold 86,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $4,979,828.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,381.06. This represents a 48.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,369. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its holdings in Etsy by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $93,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) operates a global e-commerce marketplace focused on handmade, vintage and unique goods. The platform connects individual artisans, small businesses and collectors with buyers seeking one-of-a-kind items, ranging from handcrafted jewelry and clothing to home décor and art supplies. Etsy’s revenue is primarily generated through listing fees, transaction fees on sales and optional seller services such as advertising and shipping labels.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, Etsy has cultivated a community-driven ethos, encouraging sustainable practices and personal entrepreneurship.

