Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NUS. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 18.0%

NYSE NUS opened at $8.37 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $408.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 10.79%.The company had revenue of $370.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-1.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 45,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 30,643 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a Utah-based direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and dietary supplements. Operating through a network marketing model, Nu Skin offers a portfolio of wellness, anti-aging skin care, hair care and nutritional products designed to support healthy living and appearance. The company leverages independent distributors to market its offerings directly to consumers across multiple channels, including online platforms and localized events.

