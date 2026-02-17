Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensus Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SRTS

Sensus Healthcare Stock Down 17.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.21. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 28.09%.The company had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. Research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Sachetta acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $27,510.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 140,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,644.09. The trade was a 5.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of superficial radiation therapy (SRT) systems. The company’s SRT devices utilize low-energy X-rays to treat a range of dermatological and oncological conditions, most notably non-melanoma skin cancers such as basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, as well as benign lesions including keloids. By delivering targeted radiation to superficial tissue layers, Sensus Healthcare’s systems aim to provide an alternative to surgical excision or systemic therapies, offering clinicians a non-invasive treatment option for eligible patients.

The company’s flagship products include the SRT-100™ and SRT-100+™ platforms, which feature handheld applicators, adjustable energy settings and integrated safety controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.