Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.45 and traded as high as $6.53. Compass Diversified shares last traded at $6.4230, with a volume of 1,288,638 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point set a $15.00 target price on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, December 26th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Compass Diversified from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The firm has a market cap of $483.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.59). The firm had revenue of $472.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.19 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,346,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 49,423 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners IM LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 48.7% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC now owns 3,684,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,393,000 after buying an additional 1,206,524 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,966,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 843,965 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at $7,626,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) is a publicly traded private equity company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. The firm specializes in acquiring and managing middle-market businesses across a variety of industries, with a focus on driving operational performance and sustainable growth. As an externally managed entity, Compass Diversified leverages a disciplined investment approach to build a portfolio of market-leading companies that benefit from strategic oversight, capital support and shared best practices.

Compass Diversified’s investment activities span five core sectors: branded consumer, consumer services, differentiated industrial products, value-added distribution and business services.

