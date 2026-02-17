Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,593.93 and traded as high as GBX 2,888. Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,820, with a volume of 259,885 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,844 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,090 to GBX 3,100 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,280 to GBX 3,820 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,476 to GBX 3,461 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,237.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,710.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,593.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.26. The company has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

