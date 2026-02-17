Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.45 and traded as high as $52.41. Thermon Group shares last traded at $51.7070, with a volume of 306,662 shares trading hands.

THR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Thermon Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermon Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Thermon Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $147.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.780 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group, Inc (NYSE: THR) is a global provider of engineered thermal solutions designed to maintain process temperatures, prevent freezing and improve energy efficiency across industrial, commercial and power generation applications. The company specializes in the design, manufacture, installation and service of heat tracing systems, insulation and protective coatings for pipelines, tanks, vessels and other critical equipment.

Thermon’s core offerings include electric heat tracing, steam tracing, custom-engineered control panels, monitoring systems and advanced sensor technologies.

