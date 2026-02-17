Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.98 and traded as low as $24.98. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company organized under the laws of the State of Delaware in June 2020. As a blank check company, it was formed with the sole purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. To date, Sachem Capital Corp. has not announced a definitive business combination target.

In December 2020, the company completed its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, raising gross proceeds of $300 million.

