Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.65 and traded as low as $5.15. Prada shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 2,085 shares.

Prada Stock Down 4.9%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A. is an Italian luxury fashion house known for its high?end leather goods, ready?to?wear clothing, footwear, eyewear, fragrances and accessories. Founded in 1913 by Mario Prada in Milan, the company has grown into one of the world’s most recognizable luxury brands, combining artisanal craftsmanship with contemporary design. Prada’s collections are positioned at the premium end of the market, appealing to a global customer base seeking both timeless elegance and avant?garde style.

Under the creative direction of Miuccia Prada—who joined the family business in the late 1970s—and the strategic leadership of Patrizio Bertelli, Prada has expanded its product lines and retail footprint.

