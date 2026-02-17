Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.28 and traded as low as GBX 7.19. Ukrproduct Group shares last traded at GBX 7.19, with a volume of 1,679 shares.

Ukrproduct Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Ukrproduct Group Company Profile

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads. The Beverages segment offers kvass and other beverages. The Non-Branded Products segment provides skimmed milk powder and other skimmed milk products.

