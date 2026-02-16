Financial Contrast: Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.2% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Virtu Financial has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtu Financial 1 4 2 0 2.14 Greenpro Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Virtu Financial and Greenpro Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Virtu Financial presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.04%. Given Virtu Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Virtu Financial is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virtu Financial and Greenpro Capital”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtu Financial $3.63 billion 1.62 $276.42 million $5.13 7.48 Greenpro Capital $3.50 million 4.09 -$710,000.00 ($0.16) -10.69

Virtu Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital. Greenpro Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virtu Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Virtu Financial and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtu Financial 10.43% 32.08% 3.09% Greenpro Capital -41.16% -25.31% -18.80%

Summary

Virtu Financial beats Greenpro Capital on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc. operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's product allow its clients to trade on various venues across 50 countries and in various asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, options, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and myriad other commodities. Its multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products, and compliance tools for clients to invest, trade, and manage risk across global markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

