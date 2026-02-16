iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Update

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,788,283 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 3,836,498 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,029,861 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,029,861 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $54.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,657,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,398. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $54.56.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,200,000 after purchasing an additional 284,959 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,632,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,482,000 after buying an additional 1,112,701 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,073,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,741,000 after buying an additional 297,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,923,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,509,000 after buying an additional 853,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,680,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,532,000 after buying an additional 67,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.