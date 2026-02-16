iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Update

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,788,283 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 3,836,498 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,029,861 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,029,861 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $54.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,657,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,398. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $54.56.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
