MetisDAO 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.76 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $25.80 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $3.53 or 0.00005274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002123 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000076 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000112 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,299,234 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is www.metis.io/blog. The Reddit community for MetisDAO is https://reddit.com/r/metis_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,299,234.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 3.60249191 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $4,033,770.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars.

