McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) CMO Edith Morgan Flatley Sells 4,692 Shares

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $1,553,052.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,200. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0%

MCD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $327.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,367,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,308. The stock has a market cap of $233.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.70. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $283.47 and a 12 month high of $335.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 outperformance and a clear value strategy. Recent coverage highlights MCD’s Q4 beat, double-digit active app engagement and a permanent “McValue” push that helped U.S. comps grow ~6.8% — a key reason investors see low downside and continued share gains. Read More.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,351,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $22,112,675,000 after purchasing an additional 703,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,983,997 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,997,789,000 after buying an additional 959,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,038,519 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,195,965,000 after buying an additional 76,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,780,712,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,474,749 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,895,768,000 after purchasing an additional 277,617 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.04.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

