Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACC) Short Interest Down 21.5% in January

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 40,324 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 51,341 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,196 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OACC. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 161,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences by 265.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 15,975 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 530,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 30,537 shares during the last quarter.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Trading Up 0.5%

OACC traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. 553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,404. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56.

About Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ: OACC) is a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) formed to pursue merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combinations with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. Incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company, OACC is sponsored by Oaktree Capital Management, a global alternative investment firm with a longstanding track record in credit strategies and private equity.

