Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Short Interest Update

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 49,994 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the January 15th total of 64,361 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,055 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Hongli Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hongli Group has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Hongli Group

Hongli Group Trading Down 14.2%

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hongli Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hongli Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:HLP Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

NASDAQ:HLP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. 177,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,349. Hongli Group has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

Hongli Group Company Profile

Hongli Group (NASDAQ: HLP) is a China-based manufacturer specializing in high-performance polyethylene separator membranes for lithium-ion batteries. The company develops, produces and distributes microporous membrane products designed to enhance battery safety, efficiency and life span. Its core separators find application in electric vehicles, consumer electronics, energy storage systems and power tools.

Leveraging in-house research and development capabilities, Hongli Group continually refines its production processes and membrane formulations.

