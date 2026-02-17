Pudgy Penguins Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $444.65 Million (PENGU)

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Pudgy Penguins has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. Pudgy Penguins has a total market cap of $444.65 million and approximately $84.43 million worth of Pudgy Penguins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pudgy Penguins token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins’ genesis date was December 10th, 2024. Pudgy Penguins’ total supply is 76,724,221,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,860,396,090 tokens. The Reddit community for Pudgy Penguins is https://reddit.com/r/pudgypenguins. Pudgy Penguins’ official Twitter account is @pudgypenguins. The official website for Pudgy Penguins is www.pengu.pudgypenguins.com. The official message board for Pudgy Penguins is www.tiktok.com/@pudgykindness.

Buying and Selling Pudgy Penguins

According to CryptoCompare, “Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Pudgy Penguins has a current supply of 76,724,221,264.3 with 62,860,396,090.04 in circulation. The last known price of Pudgy Penguins is 0.00719473 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 478 active market(s) with $103,722,116.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pengu.pudgypenguins.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pudgy Penguins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pudgy Penguins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pudgy Penguins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

