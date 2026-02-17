Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.48 and last traded at $49.43, with a volume of 2071891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on JHG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.13.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $996.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.09 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 25.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 31,889 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1,538.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,992,000 after buying an additional 186,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,924.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 279,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after buying an additional 265,550 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is a global asset manager offering a broad range of investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative strategies. The firm provides portfolio management services to institutional clients, financial intermediaries and individual investors. Its product lineup includes actively managed mutual funds, separate accounts and exchange-traded funds, designed to meet a variety of risk-return objectives and investment horizons.

The company was formed in May 2017 through the merger of Janus Capital Group and Henderson Group, combining decades of investment expertise in both the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.