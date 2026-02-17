Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Stock Price Up 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.46 and last traded at $38.41. Approximately 3,623,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 4,530,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FIGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Figure Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIGR
Figure Technology Solutions Price Performance
Insider Activity at Figure Technology Solutions
In related news, Director Michael Scott Cagney sold 200,058 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $7,882,285.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director June Ou sold 200,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $7,882,285.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,352,573 shares of company stock valued at $84,951,291 over the last quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Figure Technology Solutions
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Figure Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.
About Figure Technology Solutions
Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity. Using our technology, we continue to develop dynamic, vertically-integrated marketplaces across the approximately $2 trillion consumer credit market and the rapidly growing approximately $4 trillion cryptocurrency and digital asset market.
