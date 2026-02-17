YD Bio (NASDAQ:YDES) Trading Down 8.5% – What’s Next?

YD Bio Limited (NASDAQ:YDES – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $9.00. 16,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 53,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of YD Bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of YD Bio in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

YD Bio Trading Down 11.8%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YD Bio

YD Bio Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in YD Bio stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in YD Bio Limited ( NASDAQ:YDES Free Report ) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of YD Bio worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

YD Bio Limited is a biotechnology company advancing DNA methylation-based cancer detection technology and ophthalmologic innovations.

