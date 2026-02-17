YD Bio (NASDAQ:YDES) Trading Down 8.5% – What’s Next?

YD Bio Limited (NASDAQ:YDES – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $9.00. 16,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 53,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of YD Bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of YD Bio in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
YD Bio Limited is a biotechnology company advancing DNA methylation-based cancer detection technology and ophthalmologic innovations.
